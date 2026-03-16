The Quiet Roster Decision That Could Shape Marlins' First Month

The Miami Marlins are just a couple of weeks out from their Opening Day matchup against the Colorado Rockies. Their first month of play will set the stage for how their 2026 campaign is likely to play out, and fortunately, the ballclub acquired some key names during the offseason to help propel them forward.

One of the most notable transactions involving the Marlins this offseason was the trade package that sent Miami's starter Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Edgardo De Leon, Cristian Hernández and Owen Caissie. Caissie was the primary headliner in the return, and he's expected to provide a major boost for the franchise this year.

However, this was a significant trade that gained plenty of attention. The Marlins were also involved in other transactions that should pay dividends, but they happened to fly under the radar. The signing of Pete Fairbanks was a prime example of this.

Fairbanks Approaches First Month of 2026 Campaign

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When Fairbanks signed as a free agent with Miami in December 2025, he found himself in numerous headlines, but compared to the Cabrera trade, this transaction was a bit overlooked. That's not to say that it didn't turn heads—it certainly did—but Fairbanks is worthy of more attention.

The right-handed closer previously spent seven years with the Tampa Bay Rays, and during his latest campaign, he logged a 2.83 ERA and 59 strikeouts across 60.1 innings pitched through 48 games. Combined, through his seven years in the Major Leagues, he has registered a 3.19 ERA and a 1.172 WHIP.

Miami's starting rotation is led by a healthy Sandy Alcantara, and now, its bullpen is heavily supported by Fairbanks. Overall, the Marlins' pitching staff is shaping up to be an imposing crew this year.

Having said that, the first month of play is always telling, and for Fairbanks, it will be his regular-season month with his new ballclub. He can either use this as an opportunity to prove his value and continue turning heads, or he will leave the franchise and fans with regret.

Fairbanks comes with a proven track record of success, but sometimes, a new environment can completely disrupt a pitcher's momentum. So far this spring, he has been having some sharp performances, which is, of course, a positive sign.

At this rate, it's unlikely that Fairbanks will disappoint, but this is always said with great caution—strong spring training performances don't always result in a successful campaign. How Fairbanks shows up during the first month will provide a better look at what's to come, but fans can bank on watching him thrive.