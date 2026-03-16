Marlins' Sandy Alcantara Robbed of WBC Start as Dominican Republic Falls

The Dominican Republic came into the 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinals as arguably the most dangerous offense in tournament history. The bats went quiet when it mattered most, and now it's over. Sandy Alcantara never got that second start.

Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols had told reporters that Alcantara would start the championship game if they got past Team USA. They didn't. Team USA held on to win 2-1, and Alcantara's WBC was done right there.

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He heads back to Marlins spring training in Jupiter, Fla., and the pain is real. Alcantara had been open about wanting more time on the mound throughout this tournament. After his pool-play start against Venezuela, he made it clear he would pitch in whatever role the team needed, start or bullpen.

That wasn't a throwaway line. He was building toward something, and a finals start would have meant a lot to him personally. Understanding how this WBC was shaping his 2026 season made that clearer than ever.

Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

His one start this tournament wasn't his cleanest either. He went three innings against Venezuela, allowing three earned runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out three. The Dominican Republic still won that game. Alcantara was ready to go again. The semifinal loss took that away.

It's also worth remembering that this is his second WBC without a real standout moment on the mound. In 2023, the DR didn't get out of pool play, and he was pulled in the fourth inning of his only start with a 7.36 ERA and a 2.18 WHIP. This time around the DR went further, but Alcantara never got the ball again after pool play.

Sandy Alcantara Returns to Marlins With Opening Day Around the Corner

For Miami, the timing actually works. Alcantara is set to start on Opening Day against the Colorado Rockies on March 27, and returning to Jupiter now gives him nearly two weeks to build up properly.

That matters a lot this year. The Marlins traded both Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers this offseason, which puts more weight on Alcantara to anchor the rotation from the jump. The Marlins rotation has been drawing early season attention, and it needs its ace dialed in from game one.

Alcantara made clear at every point during this WBC run that he wasn't just going through the motions. He competed, he wanted the ball, and he made no secret of how much pitching in this WBC meant to him

The finals start was one win away. It didn't happen. Now it's all about March 27 and the Marlins.