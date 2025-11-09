Reviewing Every Marlins Roster Move Since Conclusion of World Series
Five days after the conclusion of the World Series is a key date for the Miami Marlins and the rest of Major League Baseball.
By that fifth day, the Marlins must activate any players off their 60-day injured list, waive players off the 40-man to make room and comb the waiver wire to make any early claims for the 2026 season. Miami would have also tendered a qualifying offer to a free agent or triggered contract options. The Marlins didn’t have any of those things to deal with this offseason.
Next up? The general managers’ meetings next week to begin laying the groundwork for free agency and potential trades. After that, it’s the non-tender deadline, the winter meetings and salary arbitration. Along the way, the Marlins hope to sign a few free agents.
Here is a review of what every Marlins move in the first week after the World Series.
Injured List Roster Activations
During the regular season, players on the 60-day injured list don’t count against a team’s 40-man roster. But, five days after the World Series, they do. So the Marlins had to activate six pitchers, even though they may not be fully recovered — right-handers Anthony Bender, Jesus Tinoco, Tyler Zuber, Max Meyer, along with left-handers Andrew Nardi and Max Meyer.
This is largely procedural. Miami also could have released the players if they had no intention of signing them, either to a pre-arbitration, arbitration or free agent deal. None are free agents and were returned to the 40-man roster.
Waiver Claims
Miami made one waiver claim and lost two other players to waiver claims. These were players that were designated for assignment by other teams and put on waivers, where the Marlins and the rest of baseball can claim them. The same goes for the players the Marlins DFA’ed.
The Marlins claimed Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Zach Brzykcy off waivers. He’ll give them some added depth in the bullpen. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles claimed pitcher George Soriano off waivers from Miami, as did the Colorado Rockies, who claimed outfielder Troy Johnston. Losing Johnson seems particularly newsworthy given the role he played as a rookie in 2025.
Outrights and Options
As part of roster processes, players can be DFA’ed, waived and, if not claimed, outrighted to the minor leagues to make room on the 40-man roster. Additionally, if players on the MLB roster still have options, they can be outrighted without going through waivers.
The Marlins sent several players to their Triple-A Jacksonville affiliate last week — Tinoco, Zuber, catcher Brian Navarreto, pitcher Valente Bellozo and pitcher Freddy Tarnok. That takes them off the 40-man roster.
The Marlins have 38 players on their 40 man roster entering the general managers’ meetings.