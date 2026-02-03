This Starter Named Key X-Factor for Marlins Starting Rotation in 2026

As with every other franchise in Major League Baseball this offseason, the Miami Marlins have found themselves caught up in various trade rumors. One of the hot topics revolving around the ballclub right now involves their ace Sandy Alcantara, and whether he will be shipped elsewhere or the franchise will hold onto him for another year.

At the time of this writing, the 30-year-old remains attached to the Marlins and leads the starting rotation. Unless his status changes, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report projects that Miami's starting rotation could look as follows:

1. RHP Sandy Alcantara

2. RHP Eury Pérez

3. LHP Braxton Garrett

4. RHP Max Meyer

5. RHP Janson Junk

Although Alcantara is certainly the headliner of this rotation, Reuter notes that one of the starters in particular will serve as a key X-factor once Opening Day rolls around. Despite his young age, he holds a substantial amount of power over the ballclub's out come to their 2026 campaign.

Young Right-Hander Could Make or Break 2026 Season

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Picked by Miami third overall in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, there wasn't much doubt surrounding Max Meyer's potential when it came to his performance on the mound. However, he is one of the many players to have suffered injuries over the years.

During his latest campaign with the Marlins, he underwent a season-ending operation for a left hip labral repair, leaving him with a long six to eight-month recovery prognosis. As a result, he only started in 12 games, and logged a 4.73 ERA and 68 strikeouts across 64.2 innings pitched.

According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, shortly after Meyer's injury, manager Clayton McCullough stated, "We were hoping [he’d have] the chance to come back and pitch this year, but it just never really turned a corner much, even as he had the time off. So, going to get another look at it. Felt at that point now, with the further information, and not really trending in a real great direction, that the best thing for him and us was to look to ‘26 and get it right.”

When the 26-year-old is healthy, he is an elite flamethrower; he is simply awaiting a breakout opportunity.

Although Miami already has a relatively solid starting rotation, the way in which Meyer shows up on the mound will likely paint a much clearer picture of how their season is going to play out.

