The Miami Marlins didn't have their strongest season in 2025, finishing 79-83 overall in the NL East. Over the years, fans have seen much better performances from the Marlins, and they're hoping to see them bounce back to their true potential during their 2026 campaign.

As Miami continues to navigate this offseason ahead of spring training, now is a good time to review some of the greats who have led the ballclub to success in the past.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Using baseball-reference.com, we have evaluated Miami's top five all-time single-season ERA leaders. The player holding the helm continues to lead by a substantial margin.

5. Dontrelle Willis (2.63 ERA in 2005)

Former Miami Marlins pitcher Dontrelle Willis | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

After being picked by the Chicago Cubs 223rd overall in the eighth round of the 2000 MLB draft, Willis found himself being shipped out to the Marlins in 2022 before making his professional debut. In May 2023, he made his debut with Miami, where he remained for five years.

During his first year with the franchise in 2003, he recorded a 3.30 ERA and 142 strikeouts across 160.2 innings pitched through 27 starts. That year, the Marlins went on to clinch their second World Series—what a way to end a rookie season.

As impressive as this was, Willis only grew more daunting on the mound. In 2005, he wrapped up his campaign with a 2.63 ERA and 170 strikeouts across 236.1 innings pitched in 34 starts. His MLB career did not end with Miami, but he remains one of their key pitchers in franchise history.

4. Josh Johnson (2.30 ERA in 2010)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Josh Johnson | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Johnson was picked 113th overall by the Marlins in the fourth round of the 2002 draft. Out of his nine years in the Major Leagues, only one was spent with another team—the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013, his final season of professional baseball.

His most productive campaign came in 2010 when he logged a 2.30 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 183.2 innings pitched in 28 starts. That year, he earned the NL Pitching Title.

3. Sandy Alcantara (2.28 ERA in 2022)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Alcantara currently serves as one of the primary faces of pitching in Miami. Although he didn't start his career with the Marlins, he was traded to them in December 2017 by the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, the right-hander has played for the ballclub.

In 2022, he was the recipient of the prestigious NL Cy Young Award after registering a career-best 2.28 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 228.2 innings pitched through his 32 starts. This offseason, Alcantara has been caught up in various trade rumors, but fans are hoping that he will have at least one more year with the Marlins.

2. José Fernández (2.19 ERA in 2013)

Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Fernández was the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 draft, picked up by Miami. To the devastation of his family, friends and the baseball community, he tragically passed away in September 2016.

Throughout his four years in the Major Leagues, all of which were spent with the Marlins, he logged an overall 2.58 ERA and a 1.054 WHIP. His rookie year was his most notable, finishing the season with a 2.19 ERA and 187 strikeouts across 172.2 innings pitched through 28 starts. Coming in at No. 2 among the ballclub's all-time single-season ERA rankings, his name is permanently stamped in franchise history.

1. Kevin Brown (1.89 ERA in 1996)

Former Miami Marlins pitcher Kevin Brown | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Before landing with Miami, Brown spent eight years playing with the Texas Rangers and one with the Baltimore Orioles. In December 1995, he signed as a free agent with the Marlins, with whom he played until December 1997, when he was shipped out to the San Diego Padres.

His performance in Miami was nothing short of remarkable. During his 1996 campaign, he posted a stunning 1.89 ERA with 159 strikeouts across 233.0 innings pitched in 32 starts. To this day, he still sits atop the franchise's single-season ERA rankings, and it's unlikely that this will change anytime soon.

More Miami Marlins News