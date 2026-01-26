Marlins Offseason Moves Open Door for Two Prospects to Make an Impact

The Miami Marlins have made a few significant moves this offseason. Two of their biggest transactions have been trades. First, Miami sent Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs. The Marlins followed that up by trading Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees.

These two trades opened up two spots in the rotation. Sandy Alcantara will continue to be the ace of the pitching staff, while Eury Perez and Max Meyer follow him. The final two spots, at the moment, belong to Janson Junk and Braxton Garrett. But the Marlins should not overlook two of their top prospects.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Thomas White is the team's No. 1 prospect, and Robby Snelling is the No. 4 prospect in the organization. These two pitchers are poised to make their debut in 2026; the only question is when. That question is to be determined by Miami's front office and coaching staff, but the two starting pitchers seem ready to make an impact at the Major League level.

Thomas White and Robby Snelling Should Be Given a Chance Early

Thomas White struck out 145 batters over 89.2 innings in the minors last season. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Junk and Garrett have experience in the MLB. Garrett was great in 2022 and 2023. But the left-hander missed the entirety of the 2025 season. Although he will be ready for the beginning of this year, it is always tough to predict how someone will bounce back from an injury like that.

Junk made his debut for the Los Angeles Angels, but has had an uninspiring career in the majors. The right-hander threw 110 innings for Miami last season. He struck out 77 batters, walked 13 and allowed more hits than innings pitched. He forces a lot of contact, and that can get him into trouble.

White and Snelling are two pitchers who would benefit from a call-up to the big leagues in their spots.

Last year, White threw 89.2 innings across three levels and struck out 145 batters, while allowing just 55 hits. He has some incredible swing-and-miss stuff, but his command is an issue. Over 10.1 innings pitched in Triple-A last year, the left-hander walked nine batters.

White will start the year in Triple-A. But if he can prove to the organization that his command has improved, there is no reason to keep him in the minors for long.

Snelling does not have the same type of swing-and-miss stuff as White. However, he still struck out 166 batters over 136.0 innings pitched in Double and Triple-A last year. For the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Snelling, another lefty, struck out 81 batters over 63.2 innings and owned a 1.27 ERA.

The 22-year-old is more ready for the Major Leagues than White, which could mean he will be the first called up. He has the command to compete in the bigs, and the Marlins would be smart to allow him to showcase his talents earlier in the season.

Both White and Snelling will likely start the year in Triple-A. But Miami should not be hesitant to give them the call-up early. Trading Cabrera and Weathers only offers the two prospects a better chance of getting the call.

Recommended Articles