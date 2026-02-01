Marlins Infielder Aims to Repeat Breakout Success in 2026

The Miami Marlins took a big step forward in 2025 after losing 100 games in 2024. While they didn't finish over .500, they improved their winning ways by 17 games (79-83). If the trend continues, the Marlins could very well see themselves fighting for a Wild Card spot, if not the division entirely.

But before they get there, they have to make sure their young players replicate the success they found last season. Now, without Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, Miami's offense will need to carry the pitching staff to victories, especially when ace Sandy Alcantara gets the ball.

One young position player who came into his own last season, who could be a very crucial piece to the Marlins getting back into the playoffs this season, is infielder Otto Lopez. Miami made a trade to get Lopez a few seasons back, and the second base/shortstop has flourished. Especially last year.

Lopez Looking for Repeat Success

Playing in a career-high number of games and setting other career highs across the board, Lopez was very beneficial for the rebirth of exciting Marlins baseball in 2025. Ending his season with a 3.5 WAR, Lopez can easily build on last season in 2026.

Paired up with Xavier Edwards, Miami has a sure-handed double play combination up the middle. And while Edwards is the guy who typically gets on base more, Lopez has the strength and speed to make his way on base. The former Blue Jay hit 15 home runs and stole 15 bases through 143 games.

Turning 27 this season, Lopez is entering the prime years of his career, meaning it's time to showcase that last year wasn't a fluke or be known as a player who had a one-hit wonder season. There are a few things Lopez has to improve on, but he hasn't given "flash in the pan" vibes at any point in his career.

Perhaps setting more career highs in 2026 would help the front office come to a decision to extend Lopez for the future of the franchise. Surpassing 15 home runs seems doable for Lopez, who is likely to get more than 500 at-bats this year.

He could kill two birds with one stone if his teammates ahead of him in the lineup get on base as well, Lopez drove 77 runners in last season, which led the team. Lopez performed better in 2024 in terms of his slash line, but in terms of overall player performance, the best is yet to come.

