Two Young Marlins Hitters Must Elevate Power-Hitting Approach in 2026

For Miami Marlins fans there are things to look forward to in 2026. While Miami hasn't make major moves this offseason, the organization has faith in what it currently has on the roster.

The Marlins missed out on Japanese infielder Munetaka Murakami after he agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox. Yes, he’s a power hitter who could’ve helped the Marlins, but other Marlins hitters could demonstrate power for the upcoming season — Griffin Conine and Agustin Ramirez.

There Are Two Marlins Who Must Demonstrate Power-Hitting Ability

Apr 8, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine (18) singles during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Griffin is the son of Marlins legend Jeff Conine. He has proven that he can do something special on offense if he provides consistent power at the plate. He can be a real power hitter for the Marlins if he shows tremendous plate discipline.

It’s going to come down to Griffin and the hitting coach, Pedro Guerrero, to come up with a strategy to elevate his game as a hitter. Griffin can easily hit for 25-35 home runs. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and effort for him to accomplish this goal, but it's possible to translate his 20-home run power in the minor leagues to the Majors. Aside from Kyle Stowers, he’s one of the two hitters on this roster who should be a consistent power hitter.

In his big league career, in 161 at-bats, Conine has only hit five home runs so far. The 2026 season is the year he must make the leap to reach at least 25 home runs, as long as he stays healthy. He’s not someone you keep sitting on the bench. Conine is in his prime years, and this season will be important for him to surprise Markins fans.

There’s no secret that Ramirez has immense power-hitting ability. He showed what he was capable of in the first half of last season and finished the season with 21 home runs. However, he must stay aggressive and keep hitting the ball hard throughout the season.

Ramirez played like a top-notch Rookie of the Year candidate. As he enters his second season in the big leagues, Ramirez needs to become the hitter that pitchers are going to be afraid of. The Marlins organization can hope he is the second coming of another Ramirez — Manny Ramirez.

Both players share the same last name and are right-handed Dominican hitters. Manny is one of the best right-handed hitters of all time. If Agustin wants to be the best he can be and become as dynamic a power hitter as possible, then Manny is a great example to learn from. Agustin is trying to make his mark with the Marlins, and it would be great to see him succeed for a long time, depending on his approach at the plate.

Recommended Articles