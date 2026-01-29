This Underrated Marlins Second Baseman Could Claim Spotlight in 2026

The Miami Marlins are among every other franchise in Major League Baseball that has rising talent lurking in the shadows, simply waiting for an opportunity to take center stage.

Veteran stars tend to claim the spotlight with stunning hits and new records, but that doesn't mean the hidden talent can't shine. A seemingly endless list of players hope to break out in 2026 and prove just how valuable they are.

According to Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com, one of the Marlins' most underrated players remains in their back pocket and hasn't received much recognition yet. It's not due to a lack of talent or a lack of potential. In fact, Castrovince states that he, along with others named on his list, is "worthy of a little more attention."

Miami Has a Hidden Gem at Second Base

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Marlins, a largely underrated franchise, was bound to appear on Castrovince's list at least once. But as he indicated, one player in particular deserves more attention: Xavier Edwards.

Drafted in 2018 by the San Diego Padres, Edwards had been overshadowed from the get-go. In December 2019, the Padres shipped him out to the Tampa Bay Rays alongside Hunter Renfroe in exchange for Jake Cronenworth and Tommy Pham. However, before he made his MLB debut, the Rays sent him to Miami in 2022.

Once May 2023 rolled around, Edwards found himself at the plate for his long-awaited debut in the Major Leagues. Since then, he has remained with the Marlins.

During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .283/.343/.353 with a .696 OPS, recording three homers through 139 games. His most significant fault is his inconsistency. Offensively, his numbers went down, which is made apparent when considering his .820 OPS from 2024.

In his upcoming campaign, he must start showing consistent growth at the plate if he wants to gain more credibility. Again, there's not a lack of talent or a lack of potential. But rather, his lack of consistency and power is the primary issue.

His professional career totals amass four home runs, 35 doubles and 10 triples, slashing .298/.358/.372 over the course of the three years.

His versatility certainly plays in his favor, and his elite speed should be noted. He should use strengths to his advantage in 2026, as it would likely bump him out of the shadows. He may be underrated right now, but it doesn't have to stay that way in the long run.

