Can Marlins Outfielder Join Another Legend for Best Duo Conversation?

One of the things we love about sports, especially in baseball, is the connection between father and son. Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine has been with the team since 2020.

As fate or destiny turned out to be, his father, Jeff, spent a bulk of his big league career playing for the Marlins. Griffin was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, but was then traded to the Marlins organization two years later, which is known as the Covid season.

Will Griffin Conine Join Jeff As Some of the Best Father and Son Duos in Baseball?

Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Griffin Conine (18) runs past third base to score on a sacrifice fly by Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (not pictured) during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old has a long way to go to have the same level of success as his father, or even better. Jeff wasn’t a Hall of Fame-caliber player to reach Cooperstown, but he was a Hall of Fame player and person to the Marlins organization, who saw him play and knew what he meant to the franchise.

In baseball, we have been blessed to witness many beautiful chemistries between fathers and sons, whether they were elite players or not. We love to see baseball royalty.

The Griffeys (Ken Sr and Jr) are a great representation of how a father and son should be on and off the field. Prince and Cecil Fielder were a power-hitting father-and-son duo, and, ironically, they finished with the same number of career home runs (319)—the Boone family, Vlad Sr. and Jr., etc.

The game of baseball is fantastic in that regard. It’s going to be a continuing trend, with the next generation following their dads' footsteps.

There is still plenty of time and hope for Griffin to turn his career around or have a bounce-back season. First things first, he needs to stay healthy.

At the start of the 2025 season, Griffin dislocated his left shoulder against the Philadelphia Phillies, which kept him out for many games, but he returned late in September.

Griffin will be ready to go for the 2026 season. Griffin has many great tools in his game. Just like his father, he’s a good fielder and has strong arm strength. He’s more athletic than Jeff. When he’s at the plate, he demonstrates a lot of power and has tremendous bat speed.

However, Griffin needs to improve his ability to throw other pitches, such as breaking balls, and decrease his strikeout rate. It might sound like a broken record, but having great plate discipline is very crucial for long-term success, not just individual, but team success as well.

Griffin is still young, and we hope that in the next 4-5 seasons, whether he remains in a Marlins uniform or not, that we can someday put him and Jeff as one of the most talented father-son duos ever to play the game.

If Griffin can somehow earn a Marlins Legend Hall of Fame jacket/introduction like his father, then that would be the ultimate achievement for the family.

More Marlins News