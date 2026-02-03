Miami Marlins Former Outfielder Announces Retirement from Baseball

After 13 MLB seasons, Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia announced his retirement. He played the last three seasons with the Marlins.

The 34-year-old native of Venezuela has not been on the field since 2024. The Marlins designated him for assignment.

Garcia Couldn’t Produce Great Results Like in Milwaukee

Miami Marlins right fielder Avisail Garcia fields a ground ball. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

In December 2021, the outfielder signed with the Marlins on a four-year, $53 million deal. The Marlins hoped he would bring some excitement to their offense.

Garcia may finish his career with the Marlins, but the conclusion to his tenure with the team didn’t exactly have a happy ending. Garcia battled through injuries and didn’t suit up for many games. A fracture and a disc injury in his lower back are serious injuries. It cost him to sit out for the entire 2025 season.

In three seasons with the Marlins, Garcia played 153 games and posted a slash line of .217/.260/.322 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs. The signing turned out to be a failure.

Garcia became an All-Star in 2017 when he was a member of the Chicago White Sox. It was his only All-Star selection. Garcia finished that year hitting .330/.380/.506 with 18 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a career high 27 doubles.

During his two seasons with the Brewers, he delivered 164 hits, 28 doubles, 31 home runs, and 101 RBIs. What drew the Marlins to Garcia was his performance in his second season with the Brewers, when he hit .262 and set career highs in both home runs (29) and RBIs (86).

Unfortunately, the Marlins couldn’t get those numbers from him while being in Miami. Garcia is one of those ball players who could’ve had more individual success had he been more durable throughout his career. Garcia has an incredible physique as a 6-for-4 athlete who had the potential to be an elite power hitter in the middle of the lineup.

He had received comparisons to future Hall of Fame and former Marlin Miguel Cabrera early in his career. Garcia and Cabrera are from Venezuela and were signed as teenagers. Garcia also got to play with Cabrera in Detroit in 2012, which was Cabrera’s MVP season. Garcia’s time with the Tigers didn’t last long.

Garcia was a streaky hitter. In some seasons, he would hit .230, and in others, .260 or .280. His career has been a rollercoaster, and the Marlins wonder what would have happened if he had stayed healthy and produced the numbers consistently as he did in 2017 and 2022, which were his best seasons.

