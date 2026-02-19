What Marlins Prospect Thomas White Has Learned from His Teammates

The Miami Marlins have five prospects standout in the MLB Top 100 Prospect rankings for the 2026 season. Leading the way is left-handed pitcher Thomas White, who has climbed the ranks of the Marlins system seemingly well.

Drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, White has improved in each season he's pitched in, even making his way to the Triple-A squad before the 2025 campaign was complete. In Triple-A, he pitched in two games, striking out 17 batters and walking 10.

Miami has one of the youngest teams in baseball for the upcoming season, and while it's still undetermined where White will begin the season, he has been vocal about what he's learned from other top prospects he's played alongside, primarily Robby Snelling and Joe Mack.

What White Has Learned From His Teammates

A view of the logo on the chest of the jersey of the Miami Marlins. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

When speaking to Fish On First, White credited both Snelling, who will begin the spring training festivities as the starting pitcher for the opener on Saturday against the New York Mets, and Mack for helping him grow this far along the way.

White On Snelling

Miami Marlins pitcher Robby Snelling throws a pitch during spring training. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"I try to pick his brain, and like he's done pretty much everything that I've done a year or a year ahead of me. So it's like I feel like I'm going to go through exactly what he's going through. So just look at it like it's a cheat sheet. I think it's amazing to have somebody like him. He's such a good dude that you know he doesn't mind," White said.

White revealed that he and Snelling are also rooming together this spring, so there's going to be a lot of conversations between the two players who could be the future one-two punch in Miami, pairing nicely with Eury Perez.

White On Mack

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp catcher Joe Mack (8) lifts the championship trophy. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Joe's the man. I mean, he's the best and best defensive guy in minor league baseball, and I think he'll be out there in the Majors as well," he said. "So, it'll be good to play with him a little bit more, especially in camp and, you know, continue to build that relationship that hopefully, we can carry up to the next level too."

Mack ranks as the 62nd-best prospect in the Top 100, rounding out Miami's five. It wouldn't be surprising if all three of these Marlins prospects make their way to the majors at some point this season, though all are projected to begin in Triple-A, according to FanGraphs.

