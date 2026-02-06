Former First-Round Pick Emerging as MLB Debut Candidate for Marlins in 2026

The Miami Marlins have promoted many of their players over the last few seasons, embracing a "let the kids play" approach to build success. Last season, the Marlins finished with a record of 79-83, suggesting they are just a few pieces away from competing for a Wild Card spot.

Last season, catcher/designated hitter Agustín Ramírez made his debut for Miami and looked to be a promising power threat at the plate. However, behind the dish, he wasn't terrific, causing 10 errors, which led the National League in 2025.

That being said, the Marlins could use a better defensive catcher to take over, or even play the position while Ramírez mans the designated hitter position. One player who feels ready to get his call-up to make his MLB debut in 2026 is former first-round pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, Joe Mack.

Why the Marlins Should Promote Mack

Joe Mack (13) smiles in the dugout before a game. | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mack has been in the Miami system for quite some time, and having just turned 23, he feels perfect for the timeline the Marlins are trying to establish with their players. Throughout his minor league career, Mack has improved vastly, and it showed last season, especially.

Between Double-A and Triple-A, Mack collected 21 home runs, 51 RBIs, and hit .257 with a .338 OBP, .475 SLG, and .813 OPS. He spent the majority of his season with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, hitting 18 of his 21 home runs at the Triple-A level.

Mack, a left-handed hitter, performs better against right-handed pitchers. However, he committed 10 errors as a catcher last season, which remains a concern for the Marlins. This could have been a blemish in his statistics, though, as the year prior, he allowed only one error in 79 games played.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp catcher Joe Mack (8) lifts the championship trophy. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to FanGraphs, Mack is projected to begin the season in Triple-A once more, as Liam Hicks will be the backup to Ramírez in the field. Hicks only committed two errors when playing catcher last season, which bodes well for the defensive purposes.

While it might take Mack a second to get the MLB with Hicks and Ramírez holding down the fort, fans shouldn't be surprised if he gets the call-up this season to have some extra help in the lineup. He is added to the 40-man roster and Peter Bendix has nothing but high expectations for the young catcher.

"Joe Mack did everything you could want from a 22-year-old catcher. ... Offensively, defensively, as a leader, he's a special player," Bendix said via Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.

