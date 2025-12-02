Why Marlins Top Prospect Thomas White Could Make MLB Debut in 2026

The Miami Marlins have crafted a young, emerging rotation at the Major League level. The talent on the farm could be pushing them soon.

With Sandy Alcántara, Edward Cabrera and Eury Pérez, the Marlins have a formidable trio — assuming Miami hangs on to the trio. The trade rumors around Alcántara remain persistent, even with two more years left on a relatively manageable deal for a staff ace.

But that’s why Major League teams develop young talent in the minor leagues. One never knows when a young, emerging pitcher will be able to back-fill the rotation or emerge as an ace one day.

That’s what makes the development of Thomas White so important to Miami’s future, especially if it opts to deal Alcántara. In the opinion of Baseball America (subscription required), White is a prospect that has the potential to be ready for a Major League promotion in 2026.

Why Thomas White Could Debut in 2026

When the Marlins took White in the first round in 2023, they knew they were getting a mature pitcher for a high school player. He was considered the top left-handed pitcher in the draft. But, the Rowley, Mass., native and the Phillips Academy product was the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year two years in a row. He was committed to head to Vanderbilt before Miami lured the No. 35 overall pick to the pros with a $4.1 million bonus.

He made three starts in 2023 in the minors, but his progress has picked up speed since his first full season in 2024. With two different affiliates he went 6-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 21 starts, with 120 strikeouts and 38 walks in 96 innings. Last season he made it all the way to Triple-A Jacksonville and finished a combined 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 21 starts. He struck out 145 and walked 51 in 89.2 innings. Batters hit just .174 against him.

He only made two starts with the Jumbo Shrimp, but his numbers were solid — no-decisions in two starts, with a 3.86 ERA, 17 strikeouts and 10 walks in 9.1 innings. It’s something to build on, according to Baseball America, which considered him the franchise’s No. 1 prospect. The site praised White’s raw stuff as being “… already among the most advanced in the minors and is only getting better, giving him all the ingredients of a frontline starter.”

Per Baseball America’s scouts, his fastball runs a consistent 94-96 mph and can hit 99 mph. He also has a change-up and a slider, the latter of which is considered his strikeout pitch and helped push his 34% rate in 2025.

It might be hard for the 21-year-old to make the MLB opening day roster or rotation. But, if he makes the same progress in 2026 that he made in the previous two seasons, he could be knocking on the door in Miami at midseason.

