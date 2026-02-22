Marlins Top 5 Prospects and Where They Will Likely Start 2026

The Miami Marlins continue to push forward with their youth-driven concept. The roster build is continuing to take shape, and it is very possible that some of the organization’s top prospects could make an impact.

Miami continues to show patience with its prospects and young arms, but several of its top minor league stars are just about to break through.

It is likely that 2026 is going to be meaningful in several ways to the Miami organization.

Here are the top five prospects are likely to begin the 2026 season.

Thomas White, LHP

Likely 2026 start: Triple-A Jacksonville

Thomas White | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White is a premier pitching prospect within the system. He combines size, velocity and swing-and-miss upside. In 2025, White showed strong strikeout ability.

In the 2025 season, White went from High-A all the way through Triple-A. He posted a record of 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA after starting 21 games while pitching 89.2 innings.

If White continues to handle upper-level hitters early in the season, he could quickly move up the ranks to the major league conversation.

Joe Mack, C

Likely 2026 start: Triple-A Jacksonville

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Mack’s steady offensive development has pushed him to the upper tier of the Miami farm system.

Mack played in both Double-A and Triple-A in 2025. He slashed a .257/.338/.475 with an OPS of .813 over 408 at-bats in 112 games.

The left-handed hitting catcher showed improved pop in 2025 while he continued to refine his defensive skills.

Triple-A will serve as his final proving ground before his big league opportunity, which will very likely be in 2026.

Robby Snelling, LHP

Likely 2026 start: Triple-A Jacksonville

Miami Marlins pitcher Robby Snelling | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Of the pitching prospects, Snelling is likely the closest one to the Majors. The team must like what they see, as he was named the starting pitcher for the spring opener. His pitchability and strike-throwing ability give him a relatively high floor compared to some of the young starters.

Snelling recorded 25 starts in 2025 where he earned a record of 9-7 with a 2.51 ERA over 136 innings. He forced 166 strikeouts and posted a 1.11 WHIP. His 166 strikeouts is among the top of the MLB minor leagues.

The left-hander's ability to miss bats while also limiting traffic reinforces his status as one of the Marlins' most advanced pitching prospects. He has been a quick mover through the minors, and a strong first half in Jacksonville could put him firmly on Miami’s call-up radar.

Owen Caissie, OF

Likely 2026 start: Starting Right Fielder Miami Marlins MLB

Owen Caissie | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Acquired in the trade involving Edward Cabrera, Caissie looks to be ready to join the big league club following camp. Throughout his five seasons in the minors, Caissie has continued to showcase his power and on-base ability.

In total, Caissie played in 505 games, taking 1,841 at-bats. He slashed a .280/.384/.487 with an .870 OPS and 301 RBIs.

The left-handed slugger should bring legitimate middle-of-the-order upside, but as with any young player entering the Majors, the Marlins will have to watch his strikeout rate closely.

If his bat adjusts quickly as it is expected to do, Caissie will become an impactful young hitter on the roster.

Dillon Lewis, SS

Likely 2026 start: High-A Beloit

Lewis was acquired in January via a trade with the New York Yankees. At just 22, he offers several tools and is highlighted by his speed and defensive versatility. Make no mistake, though, he has proven to be formidable at the plate, where he seems to be able to make necessary adjustments.

The right-handed hitter was drafted by the Yankees in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB June Amateur draft. During his time in the minors, he has played in 136 games. He has amassed 517 at-bats, slashing .238/.320/.439 with a .759 OPS.

He will need to continue to work his way through the farm system to find more consistency in his offense, but he will remain a long-term upside player for the organization.

The Bottom Line

The Marlins’ pipeline is finally evolving to be meaningful at the upper levels. There are three arms set for Triple-A, and Caissie is already likely finding his way to the Major League roster. With a prospect list like this, Miami’s next wave is closer than it has been in many seasons.