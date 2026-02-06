Why Otto Lopez Took a Step Forward After His First Full MLB Season

The Miami Marlins were a fun team to watch last season, despite finishing the season under .500. However, they look to have the players for the future to be serious competition, so long as they all pan out. One player who has clearly panned out thus far through three seasons has been shortstop Otto Lopez.

The Marlins acquired Lopez from the waiver wire after the San Francisco Giants DFA'd him back in 2024, and he quickly made his debut for Miami the same season.

Known to be a contact hitter with average speed, Lopez displayed how he can be a major help to the Marlins franchise in 2024 and especially now.

Following his first full season in the majors, passing 130 games played for Miami, Lopez was handed a ton of respect for the improvements he made both at the plate and in the field, standing above others in the latest shortstop power rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Lopez Cracks the Top 20 SS Rankings, but Is on the Rise

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) throws to first base. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Lopez ranks as the 20th-best shortstop in the MLB, surpassing the likes of Javier Baez of the Detroit Tigers, Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees, and Andrés Giménez of the Toronto Blue Jays, all of whom played for playoff teams in 2025.

Lopez's career-high 15 home runs in 143 games played showcased that the Marlins not only have a defender who ranked within the 96th percentile in range, according to Baseball Savant, but also a player who can hit with power at the plate.

The improvements made have been noticed by other analysts, so much so that Lopez could develop himself into a utility All-Star in 2026 should he be consistent from the get-go until the midway point.

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) rounds the bases on a solo home run. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

He did make 10 errors last season at shortstop, but all in all, Lopez was contributing enough to be a plus WAR player last season, with a 3.5, also marking a career-high. As noted by Reuter, Lopez had seven defensive runs saved and recorded four outs above average last season as well.

Going into his third season in Miami, Lopez has the chance to stand out as a shortstop option who could help the Marlins improve, so long as he improves those errors in the field. His bat will likely stay consistent or improve slightly, but 15-18 home runs a season feels about right for him.

There are improvements that Lopez needs to make to his game, but ultimately, he's a great bat in the lineup for the Marlins. He took advantage of the opportunity presented to him in Miami, and there seems to be more to come in 2026.

