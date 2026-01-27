Marlins Young Star Ranked in Top 10 Second Baseman in MLB

The Miami Marlins have had a fairly good offseason. In terms of preparing for the future, the Marlins have done a fantastic job building their team. Miami traded Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs, which was followed by sending Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees. These two trades have brought in seven total prospects.

These prospects might need a season or two to become fully ready for the MLB, but the farm system is a reason for excitement at Loan Depot Park.

However, the Marlins already have a few solid corner pieces in the bigs. One of those players is second baseman Xavier Edwards. Edwards is coming off his first full season in the majors, and the Marlins seem to have found their second baseman for the foreseeable future.

Edwards has earned respect from around the league, as well. MLB Network released its list of the top 10 second basemen in the major leagues right now. Edwards comes in at No. 8, ahead of both Brice Turang and Brandon Lowe.

Xavier Edwards Proved Himself Last Season

Edwards made his debut in 2023 but saw action in just 30 games. Still, he slashed .295/.329/.333 with just 14 strikeouts. He is very much a contact hitter, but lacks power at the plate. In 2024, the switch-hitter slashed .328/.397/.423 with one home run, 26 RBI and 31 stolen bases in just 70 games.

Finally, in 2025, Edwards was able to enjoy a full season in the bigs. He slashed .283/.343/.353 with three home runs, 43 RBI, 75 runs scored and 27 stolen bases in 139 games. He was in the 98th percentile in whiff percentage and 88th in strikeout percentage. He continues to make a lot of contact, and that is an asset.

In the field, Edwards is an elite second baseman. He finished with an OAA of nine at second base, and he was second in the MLB with 12 defensive runs saved. His fielding ability will most likely earn him a Gold Glove in the future.

Looking ahead to 2026, Miami will need Edwards to start hitting for a little bit more power. It does not have to come in the form of home runs, but he has just 45 career doubles and triples. His speed means he should be able to take the extra base more often. If Edwards can start doing that more this upcoming season, it will be a huge step forward.

Despite his lack of power, the Marlins have their second baseman of the future, and he is someone who should stay in Miami for a long time.

