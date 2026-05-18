Offseason Moves Under Scrutiny Amidst Rocky Start for Marlins

As they near the 50-game mark for the 2026 MLB season, it's clear that the Miami Marlins aren't where they want to be.

While their 21-26 record isn't disastrous by any means, it does represent the fourth-worst mark in the entire National League, placing them fourth in the NL East and already 11.0 games back of the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

Many factors go into the Marlins' slow start, with no one individual source of blame. But it's hard to look at how Miami has fared to date without reflecting on what was a questionable offseason authored by president Peter Bendix and GM Gabe Kapler.

To recap what was a busy winter in South Florida, the Marlins traded Edward Cabrera for a prospect package headlined by Owen Caissie, dealt starter Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees for four minor-league prospects, and signed Pete Fairbanks and Christopher Morel. The moves were made to develop a younger foundation through existing prospects, young pitchers like Max Meyer and Eury Pérez, and newly arriving players like Caissie.

It's far too early to evaluate Miami's offseason definitively, but the early signs don't look particularly promising for the franchise.

Marlins Trade Away Two Solid Starters

Former Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Many of the questions regarding the Marlins' moves heading into 2026 surrounded their decision to trade Cabrera and Weathers, who comprised two-fifths of their rotation last season. And at 28 and 26 million, respectively, both pitchers would have fit within their plans.

Fortunately for Miami, the pitching staff hasn't faltered in the absence of Cabrera and Weathers, boasting a 4.18 ERA that is actually an improvement on their collective 4.60 mark from last season. Still, the stability they could have offered would have been invaluable.

Cabrera has looked somewhat pedestrian in Chicago, sporting a 4.06 ERA through nine starts with the Cubs and having allowed at least three runs in each of his past seven starts.

However, he continues to be a portrait of consistency and has only once failed to last five innings (he went 4.2 innings in his last start). Weathers, meanwhile, boasts a 2-2 record, a 3.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 innings. while forcing the Yankees into some tough potential decisions.

Perhaps the biggest frustration stemming from the trades is the lack of immediate, tangible impact on the Marlins' side. Caissie made the team out of spring training, but has managed just a .204 average and .611 OPS as he goes through some growing pains. No other minor league acquisition from the deals seems to be knocking on Miami's door.

Free Agent Signings Have Flopped

Miami Marlins starter Chris Paddack | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Although the organization is bound to feel the effects of losing key pitchers - even if it was the right move - free agent additions should theoretically help address those departures. However, the only starter they picked up from the free agent market is Chris Paddack.

Suffice to say, things didn't quite work out. Paddack pitched to a career-high 7.63 ERA and a whopping 1.663 WHIP, surrendering 26 runs in just seven appearances and 45 innings. He was designated for assignment on May 10 - less than three months after signing with the club - and is now looking to regain his confidence with the Cincinnati Reds.

While they remain with the Marlins, new additions Fairbanks and Morel haven't fared much better than Paddack so far. Fairbanks is sporting a 9.00 ERA over 11 appearances in which his role has varied from closer to setup guy to even being deployed as an opener. As for Morel, his struggles this season have been well documented, and he remains mired in a season-long slump with a .154/.214/.179 slash line.

Who knows, perhaps Caissie and some of those minor league additions pan out in the long run. For now, though, watching a mediocre Miami team that may have already played itself out of the division race is made all the more painful in knowing that they let Cabrera and Weather get away while spending $19 million on Paddack, Morel and Fairbanks.