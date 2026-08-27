Otto Lopez Continues to Show Why He's the Marlins' Most Electric Offensive Player

There's not much Otto Lopez can't do when it's time to light up a game. The multi-talented middle infielder for the Miami Marlins has shown he can amp up his average, run the bases, and put an instant charge into the team's offense in several ways. When it's time to get things jump-started? Every team in Major League Baseball would want a guy like the 27-year-old in their everyday lineup.

Lopez, a Canadian import by way of the Dominican Republic, is hitting .308, with nine home runs, 59 RBI, and a .788 OPS. However, the biggest X-factor in his game is his speed. The youngster has 29 stolen bases, only getting caught four times in 2026. Combined with his innate ability to get on base and disrupt a pitcher's rhythm as a runner. He's a throwback-type of player, in the vein of legendary slap hitters and base burglars of baseball's bygone era.

MARLINS WIN!



Miami beats Boston 4-0 on Wednesday night to move to 68-66 on the season. The Marlins finish the homestand with a 4-2 record.



Otto Lopez went 2-4, scored two runs and was with @SStrom_ after the victory! pic.twitter.com/Twoe9ud9Np — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) August 27, 2026

Lopez, who is naturally a shortstop but often plays second base, pairs with his fellow phenom, Xavier Edwards, up the middle. They are interchangeable on the field, which is unique for double-play partners, but it seems as if the pair never miss a beat. No matter where the other one is playing, they always know where the other is. They form one of the best young keystone combinations in MLB today, and the duo is part of the nucleus of the rebuilding organization.

Marlins Value Lopez As Much As Anyone

Lopez attempts a tag at second base | Credit: Katie Stratman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that his team, particularly manager Clayton McCullough, trusts in Lopez. The Fish have faith in him, based on his dedication and work ethic. And it's paid off. He achieved All-Star status in 2026, being chosen to participate in the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career.

“A couple of years ago, Otto wasn't a name that many around the sport were talking about," Marlins skipper McCullough said, according to an MLB.com article. "He's found a home here, and he's taken advantage of his opportunity. He exemplifies so much about what we're about. He's incredibly accountable; he works hard. He's getting better every year.”

“It’s hard to find someone at that position in our league that's having a better year offensively than he is with the average, the clutch hits and the extra-base hits.”

The Marlins' admirable postseason efforts are almost certainly going to go for naught this season, but it's a valuable stepping stone for one of the best young teams in the game. Leading the way (and likely hitting leadoff) will be the speedy Lopez, who will be fortified behind him with some big hitters. With the juice he provides as a playmaker, he has the chance to be an MVP-level player on a pennant-winning club. That's how much energy he can produce for Miami as an instant-impact player.