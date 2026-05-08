This Marlins Prospect Could Get Call-Up if Jakob Marsee Keeps Struggling

The Miami Marlins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Thursday on a walk off error from Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo as the winning run was scored by Joe Mack.

But despite winning the game, there was something that stood out that will not make Marlins fans happy.

Young outfielder Jakob Marsee struggled again and his slash line continues to dip with each passing game. The youngster is now hitting .176/.293/.254 on the season and those numbers are quite ugly.

He had a chance to win the game for his team in the ninth inning but struck out with a runner on second base. There is still a lot of time left in the season but Marsee is struggling in a way the Marlins didn't expect.

But if these struggles were to continue, Marsee could see himself optioned just like Graham Pauley was when he was struggling too. And if Marsee gets sent down to Triple-A Jacksonville, he could be replaced by outfielder Kemp Alderman who has an .866 OPS for the Jumbo Shrimp,

Alderman has appeared in 31 games and gotten 113 at bats for Jacksonville. Alderman has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Not super flashy numbers but the OPS being what it is, it could be enough to earn him a promotion.

Marlins May Not Wait Much Longer on Marsee

Mar 6, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Kemp Alderman (41)signs autographs for fans before the game against the the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The season is still very young and there is time for the Marlins to wait it out if they choose to do so, to see if Marsee can figure out his struggles. But there is also upside to seeing if Alderman can provide them a spark as he has put up solid numbers at Triple-A so far this year.

Marsee is only 24 and development takes time. But the Marlins have already made moves this season to demote players that have struggled and bring up fresh faces to replace them.

The same move could be made soon if Marsee continues to be confused at the plate and his overall numbers go down even more. The Marlins could be getting way more out of Marsee than they have been getting,.

His OPS is below .600 which is not very good and it might do him some good to figure it out at Triple-A and then come back if his numbers improve down there. The Marlins have a decision to make, if Marsee continues to struggle.