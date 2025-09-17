Mets' Francisco Lindor Looked So Sweet Watching Wife His Perform the National Anthem
Yes, the Mets won last night's series opener vs. the Padres, 8-3, but the best part of the night no doubt happened at the beginning, when shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife played the national anthem on the violin.
In a split-screen video shared online by MLB, you can see Lindor and his kids watch as his partner, Katia, positively nails it—and their sweet reaction will bring a tear to your eye.
Check that out below:
Unsurprisingly, fans online also loved it:
The entire Lindor family was in attendance in honor of Francisco being named the Mets' 2025 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee earlier this week, as well as the team's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Night. Katia and Francisco's daughter, Kalina, also did the "play ball" at the start of the game.
If the whole thing weren't enough, Francisco then later homered (his 27th of the season) in the bottom of the second. What a great night to be a Lindor—and a Mets fan.