Mets in Agreement With All-Star Shortstop Bo Bichette on Three-Year Deal

Two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette has agreed to a three-year deal with the Mets, according to a report from Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The three-year deal will be worth $126 million for Bichette, who has opt-outs in the contract after years one and two, according to a separate report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Functionally, Bichette could enter free agency once again next winter. There are no deferrals in salary for the 27-year-old Bichette, but there is a $5 million opt-out bonus in the deal.

Bichette, whose departure from the Blue Jays leaves a gaping hole in the lineup and the middle of the infield in Toronto, now adds an impact bat to the new-look Mets. He hit .311 last season with 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 181 at-bats.

He's slashed .294/.337/.469 across his seven professional seasons with the Blue Jays.

