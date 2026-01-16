Mets in Agreement With All-Star Shortstop Bo Bichette on Three-Year Deal
Two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette has agreed to a three-year deal with the Mets, according to a report from Will Sammon of The Athletic.
The three-year deal will be worth $126 million for Bichette, who has opt-outs in the contract after years one and two, according to a separate report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Functionally, Bichette could enter free agency once again next winter. There are no deferrals in salary for the 27-year-old Bichette, but there is a $5 million opt-out bonus in the deal.
Bichette, whose departure from the Blue Jays leaves a gaping hole in the lineup and the middle of the infield in Toronto, now adds an impact bat to the new-look Mets. He hit .311 last season with 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 181 at-bats.
He's slashed .294/.337/.469 across his seven professional seasons with the Blue Jays.
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.Follow mikemcdanielsi