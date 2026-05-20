Mets Reverse Course After Fan Reaction to Rookie Wearing Gary Carter's Number

The Mets recalled Nick Morabito from Syracuse and started him right up on Tuesday against the Nationals. This is the third rookie outfielder to make their Major League debut for the club this year as they have struggled to a 21-27 start. Morabito is the first, however, to find himself at the center of controversy, thanks to the Mets issuing him the No. 8 jersey, previously worn by the beloved Gary Carter.

Morabito was wearing the number as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and the garment collided with the left-field wall on a thrilling inside-the-park homer that ignited the Nationals as they overcame a 5-0 deficit to capture a 9-6 victory. But he won't be wearing it anymore as the Mets announced postgame that a change will be made and Morabito will don No. 55 going forward.

Among the vocal critics was the Mets radio play-by-play voice, Howie Rose.

"It appears that most fans are opposed to the Mets releasing #8 (to call up Nick Morabito) after having not issued it for 25 years," he wrote on X. "There's been a debate over whether Gary Carter's number should be retired, but to release it this 40th anniversary season of 1986 just seems wrong."

It appears that most fans are opposed to the Mets releasing #8 (to call up Nick Morabito) after having not issued it for 25 years. There’s been a debate over whether Gary Carter’s number should be retired, but to release it this 40th anniversary season of 1986 just seems wrong. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) May 19, 2026

Carter's number has obviously not been officially retired by the team. The Hall of Fame catcher played five seasons for the Mets and was the heart and soul of the 1986 World Series champions. As Rose points out, the jersey has been unavailable for players since Desi Relaford wore it back in 2001.

In the end it seems as though cooler heads will prevail and a perceived wrong will be quickly rectified. Throwing this added element at a guy making his big league debut is a lot but in a way it's an appropriate welcome to playing in the toughest media market in American sports.

One way to fix this issue would be to simply retire Carter's number. There's not a single Met fan that would complain about that. Perhaps this little snafu was just the thing to push his candidacy over the edge.

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