Mets’ Superstar Officially Launches Signature Collection with New Balance
It has been a memorable week for New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor.
On Monday, the 30-year-old shortstop was nominated for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. Just two days later, he delivered perhaps the most pivotal hit of the Mets' season—a leadoff, no-doubt home run in the ninth inning, breaking up Bowden Francis' no-hit bid and igniting a six-run rally in a critical comeback victory. Now, a day later, one of Lindor's off-field aspirations has come to life.
Thursday marked the official launch of The Francisco Lindor Signature Collection on New Balance’s website. The collection features a quilted jacket, a pullover fleece, cargo-style pants with convertible 2-in-1 features that transform into shorts, a signature T-shirt displaying his number 12, and the latest colorway of his signature Lindor 2 sneaker—all designed by Lindor himself.
Lindor appeared on MLB Network on launch day to discuss this off-field milestone. Acknowledging that some fans feel they cannot pull off the same level of swagger he does on and off the field, he explained that his goal was to create a design featuring neutral colors like khaki, soft white, and navy, offering something everyone can feel comfortable wearing.
"That’s the one thing I get a lot—'Ah, you can definitely pull this off, but I can’t,'" Lindor told MLB Central, the morning show on MLB Network. "For me, it’s about including everybody and having something that people can feel close to them, and that’s why I went with that color."
When discussing his creative process, Lindor admitted that most of his time is spent focusing on how to hit and field a ball. But when he gets the chance to sit down with New Balance and enter design mode, he aims to create products that appeal to both baseball fans and those unfamiliar with the sport, hoping to draw people in through his designs. He even browsed through stores and his own closet to find materials and styles that resonate with him.
MLB Network analyst and former Mets’ outfielder Chris Young pointed out the challenge baseball players face when crossing over into fashion; unlike basketball players, baseball athletes cannot easily turn their cleats into everyday footwear, like the iconic Jordans. When asked about being a game-changer for ballplayers looking to extend their influence off the field, Lindor emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between baseball and daily life, which is why he incorporated a basketball sole into his shoes.
"We can’t sell millions and millions of cleats, because you can’t click-clack around the mall," Lindor said. "I wanted to create something that, first of all, the women in my life can use—like my mom, my sisters, my daughters, my wife, my nieces—so they can use them and feel comfortable. But also, people can use them in different aspects and different places around the world. That is part of the inspiration, that people can [wear] a baseball shoe into a mall, into a movie theater, into a club, into whatever they want."