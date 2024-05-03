Mets Superstar Works Through Illness To Win Game Despite Cold Streak
The New York Mets were able to come through in extra innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon, and the guy who won the game was sick.
New York Superstar Francisco Lindor has struggled mightly to start the 2024 campaign, but he didn't let that or the fact that he was dealing with flu-like symptoms stop him from walking off Chicago in the 11th inning.
“I take too much pride in this,” said Lindor when asked about why didn't sit out of the game after leaving early yesterday and not starting today per SNY's Andy Martino.
Not only did he drive in the two winning runs, he drove in two earlier en route to a 2-for-3 game at the plate as a pinch hitter.
It was his second four-RBI game of the season. The problem? He's now had an RBI in seven of the Mets' 31 games. They've won all seven of those. He hasn't had much success outside of that.
The 30-year-old is now slashing .207/.287/.380, which would be a career-worst mark for a season.
To be fair to him, he has been getting a little unlucky at the plate. His xBA was at .255 heading into Thursday's matchup, which is exactly what he finished last season with and slightly above his marks in 2021 and 2022.
The biggest difference in his game from last season to this season has been the fact that he isn't finding the sweet-spot as much at the plate. Per baseball savant, his 2023 sweet-spot% was at an above average 35.8%. So far in 2024, that number is well below league average all the way down at 26.8%.
Hopefully this game is a sign of good things to come at the plate for Lindor. The Mets have been able to bounce back into the playoff race with him in a slump, having him round back into form will only make things better.