New York Mets linked to Kyle Schwarber

The New York Mets are exploring many options to rebuild the roster this offseason.

After their failure in 2025, it's safe to say that David Stearns and company are shouldering a great deal of pressure to right the wrongs of last offseason and hit on talent that will get them over the hump. A key piece of this puzzle will almost certainly be adding a big bat to the lineup.

The most obvious choice here is Pete Alonso, the longtime Met slugger that is looking for a long-term contract after a career year. But much like last offseason, Alonso' market appears to be lukewarm at the moment, and the two sides could be headed for another stalemate that goes deep into the winter.

However, if another team swoops in and gives Alonso the multi-year commitment that he's looking for, New York may be left looking to replace the franchise great's massive offensive output and veteran leadership.

Mets could 'push' Phillies for Schwarber

It appears that Stearns could be preparing for that possibility. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Mets could be preparing to make a push for free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber in an attempt to lure him away from the Philadelphia Phillies or at least raise his price for their hated rivals.

Olney began by called this the "juiciest rumor he heard this week," but added that there are "a lot of reasons this could make sense." Clearly the Mets would be interested in pairing Schwarber's NL-best home run output (56 in 2025) with Juan Soto. Seeing these two MVP finalists in the same lineup would be a nightmare for any pitcher in terms of their game-altering power and elite plate discipline (1st and 3rd in NL for walks).

Another intriguing piece for Schwarber is his impact in a clubhouse. As Olney points out, "he is known as someone who works to pull players together." If the Mets want to build a new identity after moving Brandon Nimmo and potentially losing Alonso, Schwarber could provide valuable veteran leadership alongside Francisco Lindor and new addition Marcus Semien.

But if the Mets don't end up wanting to meet the Phillies' price for Schwarber, it doesn't mean they won't play the game in an attempt to bid up the price for their division rival. When put like this, pursuing Schwarber feels like a no-lose proposition that the Mets would have to consider. But it also comes with some potential drawbacks.

If the Mets make it known they are all in on Schwarber, it could further push Alonso out the door if he feels slighted by their pivot to a player with a very similar profile. If that occurs, New York could reasonably be left without either All-Star bat, a situation that is undoubtedly not worth the risk of trying to drive up Schwarber's price on the open market.

If the Mets are serious about adding Schwarber, he could be a great addition to the lineup and the clubhouse. But it's unlikely that they would sign him and bring back Alonso. If they show their hand too much, the club could be headed for a messy negotiation with one of the city's most beloved players.

