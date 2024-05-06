New York Mets Owner Hints at Future Prospect Call-Ups
The New York Mets promoted Christian Scott to the big league roster, making his debut over the weekend. The big right-handed pitcher allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.
Scott, a fifth-round pick by the Mets in 2021, impressed at the minor-league level before getting called up. He owned a 3.30 ERA in 33 starts and 45 appearances.
New York, 3-7 in their last 10 games, is hitting another rough patch after playing well in the first month of the season. Their lack of success could certainly be why Scott was called up, although one could argue that he deserved to no matter what.
With a 16-18 record and 7.5 games out of first place in the National League East, it's tough to imagine a scenario where the Mets are fighting for a playoff spot this season. Given that's now a reality for this front office, that might be a reason for them to give other prospects a chance to prove their worth.
Steve Cohen took to X on Sunday, signaling that more prospects could be on the way.
Cohen didn't name any player, but given he "loved" the aggressiveness out of the front office promoting these players, it should be an indication of what's to come.
It's uncertain who would get the call next. Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Luisangel Acuna, and Blade Tidwell are top 10 prospects with an ETA in 2024 or 2025, according to MLB.com.
Entering the season, this year was viewed as one to build for next season. Whether that was building confidence or finding players who could be a part of the team when Cohen spends money next season, there's hope that they find players they're looking to keep. Prospects could be just that, and for much cheaper than much of the roster.