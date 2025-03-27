After strong spring, Clay Holmes struggles in New York Mets debut
It could have been much worse, but Clay Holmes's debut for the New York Mets did not go as planned.
The reliever-turned-starter had everyone's hopes high after a Spring Training stretch that saw him pitch to a 0.93 ERA across five starts. He quickly found on Thursday, however, that it is much harder to face Major League-caliber hitters throughout a lineup than it is to face mostly guys who may never reach that level.
It started on a high note with a swinging strikeout from future Hall of Famer Jose Altuve on a sweeper in the opposite batter's box. It did not go well from there.
Command proved to be an issue for Holmes, something that has troubled the pitcher throughout his career. Entering the game with a career 4.1 BB/9 rate, the new starter walked four Astros batters while hitting one. He did, however, strike out a total of four batters through 4.2 innings.
After debuting a new changeup this spring, it was seldom thrown in Thursday's outing. Of a career-high 89 pitches, Holmes threw the changeup only four times, sticking mostly with his sinker and sweeper, the only two pitches in his arsenal that he threw more than eight times. Holmes went to the sinker 44 times and the sweeper on 26 occasions.
The starter was not able to miss bats consistently. Of the 37 swings Astros' batters took, Holmes generated only seven whiffs. The sinker was hit hard all day, with an average exit velocity of 100.6 mph, accounting for most of the damage done to Holmes.
It was a testament to just how drastic the level of competition is from Spring Training to the regular season. Holmes was electric all spring and had many fans' hopes high for his tenure in Queens, but once the games that matter began, those hopes were quickly dashed.
It is far too soon to give up on Holmes entirely. The ability is there. Even with a depleted roster which may not be the same as it was during their recent dynasty, Houston still has a strong lineup.
Early season jitters and the increase in competition could have played hand-in-hand with one another against Holmes. But his future as a starter is still bright. If he can rein in his control and mix his pitches better, the rest of the season should go much better than his outing on Opening Day.