AL Club Viewed as 'Serious Threat' to Mets in Juan Soto Sweepstakes
Although the Juan Soto sweepstakes has been viewed as a two-team race between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, another team is getting more aggressive in their pursuit.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman and Mark Sanchez of The New York Post, the Boston Red Sox are a "serious threat" to sign Soto.
"The Red Sox are increasingly seen as a legitimate contender in the sweepstakes for the generational slugger as word is they are stepping up efforts to lure the superstar hitter away from their historic AL East nemesis," Heyman and Sanchez wrote.
"Sources say the Red Sox are attempting to sell Soto on his fit in Boston — a fit both at Fenway Park and within the history of the franchise."
Historically, some of Boston's best hitters have been lefty swingers such as legends Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and David Ortiz. The Red Sox have also had Dominican stars like Soto in the past, including Ortiz and Pedro Martinez, and present in superstar third baseman Rafael Devers. These aspects are what Boston brought up to Soto in their meeting with he and agent Scott Boras in California.
"During the Red Sox’s sit-down with Soto and agent Scott Boras two weeks ago in California, which was attended by Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner, the team also stressed its rich history with star players from the Dominican Republic," Heyman and Sanchez wrote.
The Red Sox have missed the postseason in five of their last six seasons since winning the World Series in 2018. It was the fourth time Boston had won a title since breaking their 80-year curse in 2004.
Despite being in a big market, Boston has not been as aggressive in free agency over the course of the past few years, which has led to three seasons in a row without a playoff appearance.
Soto, 26, is expected to receive a contract upwards of $600 million and could even match or exceed the $700 million that Shohei Ohtani landed from the Los Angeles Dodgers last winter.
The Mets, Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers have all made initial offers to Soto so far, per NJ Advance Media. The process is expected to last multiple rounds and will include more serious offers as these rounds progress, according to The Athletic.
The expectation is that the Soto saga could wrap up with a decision by Winter Meetings in mid-December.