AL Contender Linked to Mets' Ace Ahead of Free Agency
New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea didn't produce his best performance against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
The 32-year-old conceded 5 earned runs (4 of which came on a grand slam from Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins) along with 7 hits and 2 walks in 3.2 innings pitched.
While this poor outing did not come at a good time for the Mets, it doesn't take away from the fact that Manaea has been fantastic for them all season long.
After signing a 2-year, $28 million contract — which includes a player option after this season — with New York in January, Manaea has amassed a 12-5 record with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 181.2 innings pitched.
The 3.47 ERA is the lowest of his career in a season where he has thrown more than 30 innings. This successful campaign could not have come at a better time for Manaea, as all indications are that he will opt out of his deal this offseason and test the free agency market, where he will almost certainly command a higher price than the $13.5 million he'd earn next year by opting into his current deal with the Mets.
While the Mets are likely to try and re-sign Manaea if and when he does test free agency, a September 26 article from the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggests that a top AL contender will also likely come calling.
"Baltimore likes Sean Manaea, too," Heyman wrote. "They made a run at him two years ago, but he went with the Giants."
And Heyman also made clear that there will be other suitors for Manaea's services.
"He’ll have a big market after opting out," Heyman noted of Manaea.
While Manaea's future in New York may be murky, as least the Mets have him for this postseason — if they make it in.