Expert's fresh trade idea brings World Series winner to Mets
The New York Mets have some soul-searching to do in figuring out how they're going to emerge from the brutal stretch they've found themselves in, which includes them going 3-13 in their past 16 games and falling out of first place in the NL East.
Of course, given that the trade deadline is at the end of this month, much discussion has been about who the Mets could trade for to revitalize their club. And in a July 1 article, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter suggested that Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia could be the perfect way for New York to solve their center field struggles.
"If the Texas Rangers ultimately decide to sell ahead of this year's deadline, Adolis García will be one of the more appealing buy-low candidates available for teams looking to add an outfield bat," Reuter wrote.
"After hitting 97 home runs and racking up 12.1 WAR over his first three full seasons in the Rangers lineup, his production dipped last season when he batted just .224/.284/.400 for a 97 OPS+, though he still slugged 25 home runs."
Reuter continued by writing, "Things have not improved this season, with his .222/.269/.377 line good for an 86 OPS+ that ranks 136th out of 158 qualified hitters, though his strong defensive work (10 DRS) has still made him a 1.3-WAR player."
"The Rangers' motivation for moving him will be offloading what is left of his $9.25 million salary, so the prospect return won't be major, but they should be able to bring back at least one useful piece.
"With Tyrone Taylor underperforming at the plate and Jose Siri sidelined with a fractured shin, the Mets have turned to Jeff McNeil in center field, while Ronny Mauricio is carrying a 30.1 percent strikeout rate as the team's primary second baseman. Adding another potential option to the mix there should be a priority," Reuter said, listing Mets No. 28 overall prospect Anthony Nunez in a potential trade to receive Garcia.
If the Rangers end up being sellers, Garcia (who was a key part of them winning the 2023 World Series) could be the biggest steal of the trade deadline.