Brandon Nimmo Reveals Secret to New York Mets' Turnaround
The New York Mets have been the best team in baseball over the course of the past month going 17-6 in their last 23 games.
They are also 11-2 since they had a famous purple McDonald's character, Grimace, throw out the first pitch at Citi Field on June 12.
But Grimace isn't the only reason the Mets have found their footing. According to outfielder Brandon Nimmo, the players has been holding regular team dinners, where they discuss strategy and implement adjustments, as he told SNY's Steve Gelbs.
Nimmo made it clear that they are all holding each other accountable. This began during a player's only meeting held at the end of last month (May 29). The Mets also released reliever Jorge Lopez in the same week for throwing his glove into the stands, refusing to apologize and having a profanity-laced tirade to reporters afterward.
Not only did getting rid of Lopez send a message, president of baseball operations David Stearns optioned struggling third baseman Brett Baty to Triple-A and designated catcher Omar Narvaez for assignment. He also acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the New York Yankees and called up infielder Jose Iglesias, who have both made an impact.
Mark Vientos has taken the third base job by crushing the ball at the plate with a .298/.358/.570 with a .928 OPS, nine home runs and 22 RBIs. Vientos' emergence with the bat plus the return of catcher Francisco Alvarez has made a significant difference in the Mets' turnaround. So have the red-hot bats of Nimmo, J.D. Martinez and Francisco Lindor.
That being said, Nimmo believes the team's togetherness and transparency have also played a huge part in the Mets' rise. The club is having fun and communicating with each other, and it is translating to wins.