Braves, Cubs Interested in Mets Free Agent Reliever Ryne Stanek
As the New York Mets continue to bolster their bullpen with their latest additions of A.J. Minter and Adbert Alzolay, one of their top bullpen arms from last season is reportedly drawing interest from two NL teams.
Atlanta Braves beat reporter Mark Bowman of MLB.com listed the Braves and the Chicago Cubs as teams interested in free agent reliever pitcher Ryne Stanek who played a major factor for the Mets during their postseason run last year.
New York acquired the 32-year-old relief pitcher from the Seattle Mariners ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 26, 2024, and the righty initially got off to a poor start pitching for the Mets.
Stanek's first appearance came against the Braves on July 28. He struggled mightily, giving up a solo home run to the first batter he faced and ended up allowing three earned runs in just one inning.
That rough first outing against the Braves was a sign of things to come for the righty during the second half of the 2024 season pitching for the Mets. In 17 games, Stanek had a 6.06 ERA, striking out 23 batters and giving up three home runs across 16.1 innings with a WHIP of 1.29
Despite his regular season struggles, Stanek became one of the Mets' most reliable relievers during their postseason run. In seven appearances, he went 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and had eight strikeouts across eight innings of work with an impressive 1.00 WHIP.
The word is that Stanek was dealing with back issue when the Mets acquired him from Seattle. Once their training staff got him healthy and the team's pitching coaches tweaked with the veteran's mechanics, Stanek looked more like the reliever who helped the Houston Astros win a World Series title in 2022.
With Stanek remaining on the open market and the Mets not publicly showing any interest in bringing him back, especially after their latest bullpen additions, the Cubs and the Braves are looking like potential suitors for the veteran hurler.
The Mets just swiped Minter from the NL East rival Braves. Maybe Atlanta will return the favor by adding Stanek?
Time will tell, but the Mets could also use another proven high-leverage righty in the backend of their bullpen and Stanek would fit this bill.
A reunion with Stanek most likely isn't out of the question for the Mets. However, there has been nothing linked to the two sides reuniting for the entire winter.
Same goes for righty Phil Maton who was the Mets' other big relief pitching acquisition at last summer's deadline. The Mets declined Maton's $7.75 million club option earlier in the offseason thus making him a free agent.
Maton was more than solid for the Mets after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in early-July. That said, the righty ran out of gas and struggled mightily in the postseason.
