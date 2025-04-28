Carlos Mendoza gives blunt response to Mets' heartbreaking loss
The New York Mets suffered their worst loss of the season on Sunday at the hands of their division rivals.
After jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and being up 7-1 going into the seventh inning, the Washington Nationals started a furious comeback. That comeback began in the bottom of the seventh when catcher Riley Adams slugged a three-run home run off José Butto, which capped off a five-run inning for the Nationals and made the score 7-6.
Hoping to avoid déjà vu for the second time in three days, Ryne Stanek came on in the bottom of the ninth, hoping to preserve the lead for New York. But after a leadoff double by Alex Call, CJ Abrams singled him in to tie the game at seven.
Now just looking to get the game into the tenth inning, a bad throw to first base by Pete Alonso to Stanek, who was covering first, allowed Abrams to score the winning run and walk-off the Mets for the second time in this series. It was also the second time in this series that Stanek blew a save opportunity.
In what was undoubtedly the Amazins' worst loss of the season thus far, manager Carlos Mendoza was blunt when he was asked about his team's frustrating loss to Washington.
"Tough one there, let that one get away, especially after that outing from [Tylor Megill]," Mendoza said. "Lot of good things offensively early in the game and for us to be there 7-1 and let that go away, it's a tough one. Turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."
This gut-wrenching loss for the Mets also wasted a magnificent start from Tylor Megill. The righty went a season-high 6.1 innings on Sunday, giving up just three runs on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts on a career-high 105 pitches. Mendoza called Megill's start "electric" against Washington as the 29-year-old now holds a 1.74 ERA across his first six starts of the season.
But after another rough relief outing by Butto, as well as Stanek blowing his second save chance of the series, the Mets will now look to turn the page and try to split the four-game series against their division foes on Monday with Griffin Canning on the mound for them.