Clay Holmes assesses his second start of the season for the Mets
In between the New York Mets' thrilling 11-inning win against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Clay Holmes made his second start of the season.
For the second straight outing, Holmes went 4.2 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts while walking two. Although the former reliever showed flashes of excellence, defensive miscues may have prevented Holmes from pitching deeper into the contest; in the third inning, a misplay in center field by Tyrone Taylor and a throwing error to home plate by third baseman Mark Vientos resulted in Holmes throwing over 30 pitches and giving up those two runs.
Holmes was initially set to get the loss as he departed with a 2-1 deficit that eventually increased to 4-1. But a game-tying, three-run home run by Pete Alonso in the eighth inning gave Holmes a no-decision; the Mets ultimately won 6-5 to take two of three in Miami.
While Holmes still has plenty of time this season to improve as a starter and pitch deeper into games, he gave an honest assessment of his outing against the Marlins when he spoke with reporters.
"I thought it was another good step, for sure," Holmes said. "I think the sinker felt better than last time, I think the command of it was pretty good. I was able to get the changeup going, I felt like it got better as the game went on. Obviously they started that third inning with a bunt, you had the walk...it had some things that [un]folded there, but I was pretty proud of keeping where it was at with just two runs."
Despite the 31-year-old seeming to be pleased for most of his outing, the Mets would certainly love to get more length out of Holmes in his starts going forward. While New York's bullpen has been stellar to begin the season, David Peterson has been the only starter for the Amazins' to go at least six innings in a start on the young year.
With Sean Manaea facing a setback in his rehab from a strained oblique he suffered during spring training, it is even more imperative for Holmes to provide length in his next outing and prove himself as a reliable starter.