Could Anthony Santander Become an Option For Mets?
All eyes remain on Pete Alonso as the New York Mets have yet to reach an agreement with their homegrown slugger. While the Mets and Alonso still appear to be the best fit for each other, their prolonged standoff continues to leave room for other possibilities.
In a recent TV segment, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that free-agent slugger Anthony Santander is drawing interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, and Detroit Tigers. However, Morosi believes there is a realistic path for the Mets to enter the mix.
“What has been described as a ‘stall’ in the Pete Alonso market could create an opening here for the Mets to get involved in the Anthony Santander sweepstakes,” Morosi said. He clarified that the Mets are not currently considered frontrunners for Santander, nor is he aware of any serious discussions between the two sides. However, he noted that the Mets appear open to adding one more significant bat, and if Alonso signs elsewhere, Santander could be a viable option.
Santander, 30, is coming off a career year with the Baltimore Orioles, slashing .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and 102 RBI in 155 games. He became the eighth switch-hitter in MLB history to hit 40 or more home runs in a season, joining legends like Mickey Mantle and Chipper Jones.
The first-time All-Star outfielder posted relatively even splits from both sides of the plate and boasted above-average numbers in barrel, hard-hit ball, strikeout, and walk rates. However, Statcast and FanGraphs metrics were less favorable toward his defense and baserunning.
Santander accounted for -7 defensive runs saved and -2 Outs Above Average in right field last season, while ranking in the 18th percentile in average sprint speed and finishing with a -2.7 BsR on the basepaths. One benefit, though, is his versatility.
If signed, the Mets could deploy Santander at designated hitter, either corner outfield spot, or even first base, where he owns a 1.000 fielding percentage, +1 DRS, and +1 OAA in a limited 73-inning sample. All three of those positions could be considered needs for the Mets, with Alonso, Jesse Winker, and J.D. Martinez still unsigned.
Committing to a full-time first-base role for a player with limited experience at the position would likely be viewed as a risk. However, it is worth noting that Alonso accounted for -3 DRS and ranked 36th among qualified first basemen in Outs Above Average (-9) last season, meaning the Mets would have defensive concerns either way.
If the contract length is the main sticking point with Alonso, who is the same age as Santander, the Mets may find reason to justify offering a longer deal to Santander. For one, Santander’s projected $20 million AAV is more affordable than the figures reportedly attached to Alonso. Additionally, their OPS has trended in opposite directions—Santander’s rising over the past three seasons, while Alonso’s has declined—potentially signaling that Alonso has fewer prime years remaining.
That being said, if the Mets are seriously interested in adding one more significant bat to protect Juan Soto in their lineup, both of the top alternative options left in free agency—Santander and Alex Bregman—bring a unique disadvantage. Although all three top free agents received qualifying offers this winter, Alonso is the only one who would not cost the Mets draft picks and international bonus pool money to sign.