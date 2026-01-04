Mets and Yankees competing for electric NL pitcher

Most New York Mets fans felt like their front office would acquire an ace-caliber starting pitcher this offseason.

While Nolan McLean burst onto the scene as a rookie late during the 2025 regular season, even if he can replicate that success next season, McLean can't carry the entire Mets' rotation alone. Clay Holmes can probably be counted on to produce another solid campaign, but aside from him, there are only question marks among New York's starting staff.

Kodai Senga has disappointed in two straight seasons and was in the minor leagues by the end of the Mets' 2025 campaign. David Peterson pitched poorly down the stretch, Sean Manaea underwhelmed, and it's hard to gauge what New York can get out of Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong in 2026. All of this uncertainty lent itself to speculation about which elite starting pitcher the Mets could pursue and ultimately sign this winter.

Alas, we are now in January, and the Mets haven't improved their starting staff. There are still three top-tier free agent pitchers (Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen), all of whom the Mets have been connected to at some point. Yet, David Stearns' free agency focus appears to be on signing Cody Bellinger.

The good news is that even if the Mets don't land one of those aforementioned free agent pitchers, they could make a splash on the free agency market.

Mets in the mix with Yankees for Marlins’ Edward Cabrera

On January 4, Chris Kirschner and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Yankees are engaged in trade talks with the Miami Marlins for 27-year-old starting pitcher Edward Cabrera.

However, the Yankees aren't alone in showing interest in Cabrera, which Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald conveyed in a January 4 X post.

"Per source, Yankees, Mets and Cubs have shown interest in Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera and Marlins are listening. Astros and Orioles inquired earlier. Talks ongoing with Yankees, The Athletic reported a little while ago," Jackson wrote.

Cabrera went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched (26 starts) during the 2025 season. Yet, given his electric arm talent, there's a belief around the league that he could develop into an elite starter if he finds the right fit.

Jackson has reported in the past that the Marlins are still high on Cabrera, and it would take a lot to part ways with him in a trade. But the Mets have the prospects to execute such a deal, and doing so could be the key to solving New York's rotation questions.

