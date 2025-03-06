Could Mets swipe Munetaka Murakami from Yankees, Dodgers next year?
Ever since signing elite starting pitcher Kodai Senga in December 2022, the New York Mets have struck out in attracting baseball's best Japanese players to their franchise.
Then again, so have 28 other MLB teams, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed the three biggest names (Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Mamamoto, and Shohei Ohtani) to come from Japan in recent years (although they signed Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels, of course.)
However, there's a Japanese power hitter named Munetaka Murakami that's expected to come to the MLB for the 2026 season that the Mets might have a solid shot at signing.
Murakami is 25 years old and plays for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball. In his seven NPB seasons, Murakami has hit .270 with a .945 OPS and 224 home runs (an average of 32 per season).
In the championship game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Team Japan and Team USA, Murakami hit a first-pitch home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly in the bottom of the second inning.
In a March 6 episode of the Dodgers Nation podcast, host Doug McKain said of Murakami's eventual MLB destination, "It's going to be West Coast teams versus one team on the East Coast, and it's the Yankees...he would definitely be willing to sign with the Yankees."
While McKain didn't cite the Mets specifically, the Dodgers' recent Japanese signees have reportedly conveyed a preference to play on the West Coast. If Murakami is open to playing for the Yankees, this could mean he doesn't necessarily share this California preference.
Perhaps this opens the door for the Mets to swoop in and make an offer that Murakami can't refuse.