Insider gets candid about Mets' Dylan Cease trade potential
Since the start of 2025, there have been rumors and reports regarding the New York Mets' potential interest in trading for San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease.
A January 29 article from Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI wrote, "According to sources briefed on the situation, the Mets have spoken to the San Diego Padres about star pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King who are both available via trade."
Various reports like these have led the baseball community to speculate about what a potential trade package for Cease would entail, and whether the Mets' recent injuries to their starting rotation make them more likely to pursue such a trade.
However, MLB insider Jon Heyman made it clear why the Mets making a move for Cease doesn't seem likely right now during his March 5 appearance on a Bleacher Report live show.
"Cease, there seems to be discussions going on... I heard there were five teams involved. Somebody suggested that the Mets were still one of those five teams. The Mets don't feel like they want to add money [to their] payroll though, we'll see," Heyman said.
"If you can get Cease though, maybe they would make an exception... they'd be adding about $15 million, something like that," he continued. "So it's probably worth it at that point, but you'd give up a lot. I'm not so sure, I think [it's] not the easiest thing to move him to a team over that [luxury tax] threshold, but the Mets are one of those teams that I think has shown interest in Cease."
Therefore, it sounds like the Mets aren't overly keen on acquiring Cease at this point. But that could change once the season begins.