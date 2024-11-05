Could New York Mets Trade 'Overpaid' All-Star This Offseason?
With plenty of offseason questions looming for the New York Mets, there could be some changes coming in the infield.
John Harper of SNY predicts that New York will trade versatile second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil this winter.
"This is tricky because McNeil still has value, after resurrecting his 2024 season with a strong second half," Harper wrote. "But he’s overpaid with two years and $31.5 million left on his four-year contract, so the Mets wouldn’t be getting much in return and probably would have to eat significant money in any trade."
It was a disappointing season for McNeil overall, as the former batting champion slashed just .238/.308/.384 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 424 at-bats.
The 32-year-old's struggles were due in large part to a dreadful first half.
At the All-Star Break, McNeil was hitting just .216 with an OPS of .590. However, he excelled in the second half by slashing .289/.376/.547 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 41 games.
McNeil's season was cut short after he was hit by a pitch on September 6 in a game against the Cincinnati Reds. The result was a fractured right wrist that forced him to miss the rest of the regular season and the majority of the playoffs.
Harper believes with the late-season emergence of Luisangel Acuña and the belief the Mets will try to re-sign veteran infielder Jose Iglesias, there may not be a spot on the roster for McNeil in 2025.
"Still, after Luisangel Acuna’s impressive late-season stint in Queens, it makes sense to see what he can do as the regular at second base, though such a move would also make it important to re-sign Jose Iglesias as insurance for Acuna and the versatility he offers, especially defensively, as a utility man," Harper wrote.
McNeil signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Mets in January of 2023, but has endured two consecutive down seasons at the plate.
President of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters at GM meetings on Tuesday that the Mets would be "comfortable" going with McNeil at second base again next season. He also mentioned the possibility of flexing the versatile utility man to another position if need be.
For now, it doesn't sound like the Mets are planning on trading McNeil, but things could change on that front as the offseason progresses.