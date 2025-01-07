Could the Mets Be a Fit For This Free Agent Outfielder?
While the New York Mets have already constructed a fearsome lineup, they are still looking for one more bat to round it out.
With first baseman Pete Alonso still a free agent, the Mets may have to consider what the team would look like without their beloved homegrown slugger, even if they ultimately reunite with him. In the event that Alonso leaves, SNY's Andy Martino listed a number of alternatives that New York could pursue. Such options included an infield youth movement, the return of Jesse Winker, trading for a first baseman, or (in a less likely scenario) signing Alex Bregman to solidify third base.
However, one of Martino's suggestions was a very intriguing one that hasn't been mentioned often: signing free agent outfielder/utility player Jurickson Profar.
An 11-year veteran who was once a top prospect with the Texas Rangers, Profar put everything together in a breakout 2024 season with the San Diego Padres. The soon-to-be 32-year-old put up career-best numbers in nearly every statistic, hitting .280/.380/.459 with 29 doubles, 24 home runs, 85 RBI, 94 runs scored, a 139 wRC+, and 4.3 fWAR. Defensively, Profar was primarily used as a left fielder last season but has experience at every position except catcher; in his career, he has 3,711.1 innings as an infielder and 4,391 innings as an outfielder.
With this defensive versatility in mind, the Mets can consider signing Profar as a utility option that can play either the outfield or first base on a given day. However, there are numerous factors that can make this course of action difficult.
Of course, the outfield is crowded with Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, and new arrivals Jose Siri and Juan Soto, but it appears that Marte and Taylor's days in the organization are numbered (particularly Marte). This could open up a defensive alignment of Profar in left, Nimmo in center, and Soto in right, with Siri as a strong defensive replacement. However, with both Profar and Soto being below-average fielders, this would be risky.
As for the infield, Profar has 466 career innings at first base, which is the fewest innings he has at a position with experience; he also has 673 innings of experience at third base, but that would be a much taller order as he hasn't played there since 2018. Profar additionally only played two games at first base with the Padres last season.
Surprisingly, landing Profar would manage to make up for the possible loss of Alonso in the lineup; in fact, despite having less power, Profar's bat would be an upgrade over Alonso's if last season is used as the primary basis (Alonso has the overall stronger body of work). However, this would come at the cost of defense, even though Alonso isn't a particularly strong defender either; Profar's lack of experience at first base, on top of his own defensive shortcomings at other positions, would only create more questions than answers in the infield.
If New York wants to further upgrade the outfield to make up for the potential departure of their franchise first baseman, then getting Profar would be excellent. But if the Mets are looking to maintain strong production at first base, then signing Profar wouldn't be the best idea. In the end, this decision depends on whether the Mets would prefer a stronger lineup or a more balanced team.