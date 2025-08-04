Edwin Diaz named National League's Reliever of the Month for July
The New York Mets have decided that building a super bullpen is the key to their postseason strategy, and that unit is anchored by the game's most dominant closer in Edwin Diaz.
The accolades have been piling up for Diaz, who was named an All-Star and has now added a second National League Reliever of the Month award after taking home the honors for July.
Diaz previously took home the honor in May and has now posted two separate months this season without allowing an earned run. The Mets used Diaz 10 times in July, when he racked up seven saves in 11 innings pitched while striking out 18 batters.
It will be interesting to see how aggressively Mets manager Carlos Mendoza pushes the envelope with Diaz since New York's starters haven't generated enough length throughout the season. While the additions of Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers have built a sturdier bridge to Diaz, the amount of options available to Mendoza could lead to more creative usage for the Mets' star closer if the opposing team's best hitters are due up in the seventh or eighth innings.
The accolades also are important for Diaz's resume since he has a big contract decision to make after the season. The 31-year-old has just two years and about $40 million left on his current contract, which he can opt out of after the season. A strong showing down the stretch makes an opt out a good possibility for Diaz, who can likely secure a raise on that total on the open market.
The bigger concern for the Mets at the moment, however, is trying to close out a National League East title to make their path through the postseason a bit easier. Having Diaz back at peak form has been a huge key towards making that happen.