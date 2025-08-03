Is it time for the Mets to call up these top pitching prospects?
It was another short day at the office for a New York Mets starting pitcher on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.
After Kodai Senga worked a mere four innings on Saturday, Frankie Montas didn't fare any better on Sunday in the series finale. The righty lasted just 4+ innings against the Giants, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits (including a three-run homer), striking out three and issuing two walks in a 12-4 blowout loss for the Mets.
It was the second straight rough outing for Montas, who gave up five earned runs on eight hits on Monday against the San Diego Padres. The first-year Met now has a 6.68 ERA in seven starts.
This outing for Montas continues a troubling trend for Mets starting pitchers. Since June 11, starters for the Amazins' have gone a combined 9.1 innings in the sixth inning while their bullpen has eaten up most of the work, going a combined 34.1 innings.
With the Mets failing to get much length out of their starting pitchers, should now be the right time to call up two of their young pitching prospects as they continue their pursuit of another postseason berth?
Read More: New York Mets pitcher tosses another encouraging rehab start
Those top pitching prospects, of course, are Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean, who have both had excellent seasons for Triple-A Syracuse. Sproat, who is currently ranked as New York's No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, has finally rounded into form recently after a rough start at the Triple-A level.
After posting a 4.29 ERA in five starts during April, followed by a woeful 6.56 ERA in five starts in May, the right-hander has finally seen to hit his stride. While he did have an ERA of 4.15 in June, July was a dominant month for Sproat; in five starts, the 24-year-old went 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts across 27 innings.
McLean has also been stellar this year, pitching for Syracuse. In 14 games (11 starts) this season, the No. 3-ranked prospect for the Mets is 5-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.
Aside from David Peterson's dominance this season, the rest of the Mets' rotation has struggled to eat innings over the last nearly two months due to both ineffective outings and the mounting injuries they have faced.
With the Mets looking to go on another deep playoff run this year, consistent starting pitching is a must in October. It remains to be seen what the team's plan is for when or if Sproat and McLean will get called up this season, but they could, however, be a solution for the struggling rotation between now and the end of the regular season.