New York Mets 'very in' on free agent slugger

As the New York Mets look to retool their roster following the departures of Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso, the ballclub is reportedly still in the running for this free agent slugger.

During Tuesday's episode of Hot Stove on MLB Network, insider Mark Feinsand reported that the Mets are still "very in" on outfielder Cody Bellinger in free agency. Bellinger is also linked to the New York Yankees, with whom he played for in 2025 after being traded from the Chicago Cubs. He is projected to sign either a five or six-year deal.

Five most important free agent dominoes right now?



1. Kyle Tucker

2. Cody Bellinger

3. Alex Bregman

4. Bo Bichette

5. Munetaka Murakami@Feinsand | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/FpmpvrN3Mf — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 16, 2025

The Mets are in dire need of a power bat in their lineup after Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles last week on the last day of the Winter Meetings. During his lone season in the Bronx last year, the 30-year-old batted .272/.334/.480 with 28 homers, 25 doubles, 98 RBI and an OPS of .814 in 152 games.

It was a much-needed bounce-back season for Bellinger, as he put together his best campaign since winning the National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019. With his strong offense and defense, Bellinger tallied 4.9 fWAR in 2025, the second-most of his career behind only the aforementioned 2019 season (7.8); this impressive season prompted Bellinger to opt out of his contract and enter free agency.

Read More: Ex-GM gets critical of Mets' recent moves

Despite New York recently inking a two-year, $40 million contract with veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to reportedly play first base, Bellinger is still a realistic fit for the Amazins'. He's played first base, left field and center field throughout his nine-year career, which would be a huge boost to the Mets' defense.

IT'S A THREE HOME RUN GAME FOR CODY BELLINGER 😤 pic.twitter.com/1PL6r4CF9N — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

Ever since the 2025 season ended with the Mets missing the playoffs, president of baseball operations David Stearns has harped on the team needing to improve its run prevention from both a pitching and fielding standpoint. That ultimately led New York to trade longtime left fielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers on November 23, as his defense had regressed.

It remains to be seen whether or not Stearns would be willing to give Bellinger the five or six-year contract he is reportedly seeking, especially after not wanting to match the contract the O's gave to Alonso. But the Mets need a big-time bat for their lineup, and Cody Bellinger could be what they're looking to fill the void that Alonso left.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: