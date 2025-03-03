Ex-Met J.D. Martinez projected to land with AL contender
Although MLB Opening Day is just a few weeks away, several key members of the New York Mets' 2024 roster remain unsigned as free agents.
Before Monday, southpaw pitcher Jose Quintana could be counted among these. But it has recently been announced that Quintana has signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
That now leaves two members of the Mets' lineup — Jose Iglesias and J.D. Martinez — that are still seeking teams in free agency before the 2025 season begins. While there has been much speculation about whether New York might reunite with Iglesias (especially considering the team's open competition at second base), that doesn't appear likely at this point.
And there's simply no room for Martinez to return to Queens, given the other offseason moves the Mets' front office has made.
Given his impressive track record of MLB success, there's little doubt that Martinez will find a new team in the coming weeks. And a March 3 article from Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report asserts that his most likely destination could be the New York Yankees.
"With Giancarlo Stanton shelved with elbow tendinitis, the Yankees have reportedly been in contact with veteran J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post," Reuter wrote.
"Don't be surprised if a deal gets done in the near future; otherwise, Ben Rice is the leading in-house candidate for an expanded role," he added after predicting that Martinez would be playing DH and hitting sixth in the Yankees' Opening Day lineup.
Across his MLB career, Martinez has hit .279 with an .827 OPS, 20 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 48 runs scored in 111 games against the Yankees. The Yankees would probably want him on their roster for that reason alone.