Mets Make Decision on Jonah Tong
In this story:
Jonah Tong's return to the major leagues may have to wait a little bit after the New York Mets announced their plans for the young right-hander.
It was first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that the Mets have optioned Tong to Triple-A Syracuse, in a move that signals he will most likely begin the regular season in the minor leagues.
This move should not come as much of a surprise, considering that Tong delivered mixed results when the Mets called him up to the major leagues towards the end of last season. New York's rotation is also all but set with Opening Day nearly two weeks away.
The 22-year-old appeared in two games for the Mets this spring, with the first one coming against the St. Louis Cardinals on February 25. Tong's only blemish in that outing was allowing a three-run homer against Nolan Gorman during his 2.2 innings of work on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
Tong's second appearance of the spring was much more encouraging, allowing one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts over 2.2 innings pitched against Team Nicaragua on March 3.
Since the start of spring training, the Mets' young flamethrower has made working on his cutter a top priority, which he thought worked very effectively during his outing against Nicaragua. Tong is looking to add that pitch to his repertoire to go along with his four-seamer fastball, changeup, curveball and slider.
This was Tong's first go around in Mets camp after not making the big league camp last season. But after dominating in the minor leagues last year, the Amazins' called up Tong towards the end of August. In 22 starts with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, the righty was absolutely sensational, logging a 10-5 record with a sparkling 1.43 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and a minor league-high 179 strikeouts.
As already mentioned, Tong delivered mixed results at the major league level. He posted a 2-3 record in five starts with a 7.71 ERA, 22 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.77 across 18.2 innings of work, making the Mets' decision of optioning Tong to Triple-A not a huge surprise. Another intriguing pitching prospect, Christian Scott, is also expected to begin the year in Triple-A; Scott missed all of last season after recuperating from Tommy John surgery.
With Tong and most likely Scott officially not in New York's rotation plans at least for the start of the season, the Mets will have Freddy Peralta (their Opening Day starter) and Nolan McLean man the top of their rotation with David Peterson, Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes comprising the rest of the unit.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan