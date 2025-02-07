Ex-Mets All-Star Closer Jeurys Familia Working Towards MLB Comeback
Last season, former New York Mets All-Star closer Jeurys Familia spent his first year out of MLB since his 2012 debut. However, he is reportedly determined to avoid a second.
According to MLB reporter Francys Romero, Familia is working toward a big league comeback. He also noted that the 12-year veteran right-hander has been training with pitching coach Hector Berrios, who also works with seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman.
Familia, 35, made 14 appearances for the Oakland Athletics in 2023, posting a 6.39 ERA with nine strikeouts and two saves in 12.2 innings before being released in May. In April 2024, he signed with the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League, where he recorded a 2.00 ERA with six strikeouts in nine appearances before being released on July 5.
After the 2024 season, Familia joined the Leones del Escogido to pitch in the Dominican Winter League. Over 8.1 innings, he allowed four runs on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts, finishing with a 4.32 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.
The 6-foot-3 right-hander has had two stints in Queens. He spent parts of seven seasons with the Mets from 2012 to 2018 before being traded to the A’s as a deadline rental. He later re-signed with New York on a three-year deal that winter.
In his first stint with the Mets, Familia posted a 2.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and a 9.2 K/9 rate over 313 relief appearances. He set a franchise record with 51 saves during his 2016 All-Star campaign, and by the time he was traded, he ranked third on the Mets’ all-time saves list with 123.
However, not all of his time in Queens is remembered fondly. Familia set a World Series record with three blown saves in the 2015 Fall Classic (two of which were not entirely his fault). His postseason struggles continued in 2016 when he allowed three runs in the Mets’ Wild Card loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Familia was also suspended for 15 games in 2017 under the league and players union’s joint domestic violence policy, following a misdemeanor simple assault charge the previous fall.
The charges were ultimately dropped, and MLB’s investigation did not find evidence to support claims that Familia physically assaulted his wife or threatened anyone with harm. However, Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded that Familia’s overall conduct that night was “inappropriate, violated the Policy, and warrants discipline.”
After re-signing with New York prior to 2019, Familia struggled with a 5.70 ERA in the first year of his three-year contract. However, after losing 30 pounds under the watch of celebrity trainer Dave Paladino at Impact Zone in Norwood, NJ, he bounced back between 2020 and 2021. During this span, Familia posted a 3.87 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and a 9.9 K/9 rate over 90 appearances. He recorded just one save in this period.
Since then, Familia has signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks (minor league deal), and returned to the A’s for a second stint. His fastball velocity, which once averaged over 97 mph, dropped to 94.4 mph in 2023, and his ERA, WHIP, and strikeout numbers have all trended downward.
Still, it is not outlandish to think Familia could improve those metrics with the right mechanical adjustments, particularly since he is working with the same pitching coach as Aroldis Chapman. After all, Chapman’s once-fading velocity reemerged at age 36 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he threw the second-fastest pitch of the 2024 season at 105.1 mph.
If Familia hopes to land another opportunity with an MLB team, he will likely need to prove himself on a minor league contract.