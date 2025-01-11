Ex-Mets Controversial Pitcher Signs With NL East Rival
After a controversial tenure with the New York Mets, this relief pitcher is returning to the NL East.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Saturday that reliever Jorge López is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals. Jon Heyman of the New York Post later added that the deal is worth $3 million, with additional incentives.
López, 31, pitched for the Mets last season after signing a one-year deal in December 2023 and initially looked to be a solid addition to the bullpen. The right-hander ultimately went 1-1 last season for New York in 28 games, pitching 26.1 innings and logging a 3.76 ERA with 19 strikeouts, a 1.37 WHIP, and two saves.
However, his tenure with the Amazins' ended on abrupt and controversial terms when he made an appearance in a lopsided game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 29, 2024. After giving up a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani in the top of the eighth inning, López was ejected by the third base umpire after arguing a check-swing call. While walking off the field, the reliever was seen throwing his glove into the stands and untucking his jersey as well.
After the game, López seemingly called the Mets "the worst team in all of (expletive) MLB," but later clarified and explained he meant to say "the worst teammate on the worst team in baseball." In direct response to the incident, New York designated López for assignment the following day and eventually released him on June 5, 2024.
Less than a week later, the Chicago Cubs signed the righty on a minor league deal and in 24 appearances, López went 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts across 26.2 innings.
López will now return to the NL East and face off against the team that let him go; considering his murky departure, it wouldn't be surprising if he harbors harsh feelings toward them.