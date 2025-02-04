Ex-Mets DH J.D. Martinez Eyeing Next Step After Career
Former New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez has his eyes set on another sport once he retires from Major League Baseball.
On Monday, JOOLA, a table tennis and pickleball brand, announced that the veteran slugger has signed an "exclusive deal" with them to play professional pickleball once he calls it a career in baseball.
“I see pickleball as a sport I’ll be involved in for the long run and JOOLA’s commitment to the sport and my personal growth in the game makes this partnership even more special,” Martinez said in a statement via JOOLA.
According to the company, the 37-year-old is expected to receive all the necessary resources to prepare for the transition from baseball to pickleball. Martinez has also already begun training with JOOLA pro Eric White.
“What I love is how people of all ages can play and compete on an equal level—it’s all about skill,” Martinez said. “Every time I step onto the court to play, I feel like I uncover another layer of the game, and it keeps drawing me in. The competition aspect is what keeps me hooked!”
The six-time All-Star spent the 2024 season with the Mets when they signed him to a one-year, $12 million deal to be their starting DH. In 120 regular season games, the slugger slashed a career-low .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI; his .725 OPS was the lowest he put up since 2013. Towards the end of the regular season and into the postseason, Martinez would see his playing time diminished when mid-season trade acquisition Jesse Winker became the team's starting DH.
With Martinez still a free agent and not gaining a ton of traction after a disappointing lone season in New York, his new professional career in pickleball could be happening sooner than expected.
Even though Martinez has yet to announce his retirement from baseball, he's certainly strung together a phenomenal 14-year career. The three-time Silver Slugger Award recipient boasts a lifetime slash line of .283/.348/.516 with 331 home runs and 1,071 RBI, and was a World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.