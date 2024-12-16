Ex-Mets GM Would be ‘Shocked’ if Pete Alonso Departs
A little less than two months after guiding the New York Mets to the NLCS in his first year as president of baseball operations, David Stearns handed out his three largest contracts with the club—Frankie Montas (two years, $34 million), Clay Holmes (three years, $38 million), and Juan Soto (15 years, $765 million)—all within the span of just eight days.
The Mets’ spending spree took a brief pause the following week, but big-name free agents continue to be linked to the club, which remains aggressive yet cautious in its approach. Homegrown star Pete Alonso leads the list of players still waiting to find a team, but his situation has progressed slowly thus far.
While appearing on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" show on Monday, former Mets general manager Steve Phillips offered his insight into Alonso’s future. Phillips believes Alonso’s camp was seeking a contract worth more than $200 million this winter, but, as evidenced by recent deals for All-Stars Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson, the market for first basemen isn’t what it once was.
Phillips thinks this trend will ultimately work in the Mets’ favor during negotiations.
"I will be shocked if [Pete] Alonso doesn't end up with the Mets,” Phillips said. “I think it is the right fit, and I don't know if somebody will go beyond what the Mets are willing to do."
Alonso, 30, has spent his entire professional career with the Mets, who selected him 64th overall in 2016. He made his MLB debut in 2019, smashing a rookie-record 53 home runs and earning Rookie of the Year honors.
Six seasons into his career, Alonso is a four-time All-Star, a two-time Home Run Derby champion, and just 27 home runs shy of becoming the Mets’ all-time leader. In 2024, he hit .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI in 162 regular-season games before posting a .999 OPS in the postseason.
Phillips, who infamously agreed to Bobby Bonilla’s deferred contract, helped assemble the 2000 NL pennant-winning roster, and drafted David Wright during his stint as Mets’ GM from 1997 to 2003, also highlighted the rumored alternatives being linked to the team.
While three-time Gold Glove Award winner Christian Walker stands out as the other top free-agent first baseman on the market, Phillips focused on the team’s reported interest in third baseman Alex Bregman, who would likely force Mark Vientos to play first base if added. The former GM noted one key complication that could affect the Mets’ negotiations with both Alonso and Bregman.
“If the Mets truly have interest in Bregman, well, he’s represented by Scott Boras,” Phillips pointed out. “So, how do you bluff the agent who represents both players? Feels like a conflict in many ways.”
Essentially, Boras could leverage his position by negotiating on two fronts with the Mets. By assessing their interests, he could complicate their efforts to secure favorable terms for either Alonso or Bregman, especially if he is pushing for top dollar for both players.
That said, it is hard to see Alonso’s market getting out of hand given his age, declining OPS, and lack of a plus defensive profile. With the supply of available first basemen likely outpacing the demand, the Mets still have plenty of leverage to work with.